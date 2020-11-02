Stop Adani protesters gather in Rockhampton

A COHORT of Stop Adani protesters gathered outside Queensland LNP Senator Matt Canavan’s office this morning hoping to voice their opposition to the mine.

The 13 Queenslanders travelled from Bundaberg and the Gold Coast, moving through Rockhampton and continuing on to the mine site.

“We had a stop over in Rockhampton and saw Senator Canavan’s office in town and paid a visit,” Kate Baldry, one of the protesters, said.

“We left a message voicing our concerns.”

Ms Baldry said the group was non-partisan, seeking only to emphasise that “the world is moving away from coal”.

“Some of Australia’s biggest coal customers – Japan, South Korea and China – have recently announced plans to phase out coal,” Ms Baldry said.

“Queensland needs to plan for the inevitable transition away from coal or risk being left behind.”

“Senator Matt Canavan continues to back a dying industry with false promises of jobs.”

The protesters.

Adani is not far off getting started at its Carmichael Mine, which is said to already be home to 1500 workers.

“We know that all of the approvals have been put through for the mine to go ahead, but we still don’t think that’s acceptable, so we’re still campaigning to stop the Adani mine,” Ms Baldry said.

“We’re working on having people pull out from financing the mine and providing insurance for the construction of the mine, but we’re also offering support for protests of the mine at the Adani site.”

Mr Canavan was unavailable today for comment, but recently travelled to Clermont for a tongue-in-cheek rally in support of the Carmichael Mine project.

The Queensland Labor Government confirmed last month it signed a secret royalty deal with Adani.