‘Stop the chop’: Belot’s passionate plea to ratepayers

Livingstone Shire deputy mayor Adam Belot has called on ratepayers to help.

IF BODY language and tone of voice are any guide, Livingstone Shire’s leaders are very worried.

It’s no secret that the council does not want to lose its suburbs of Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview, to Rockhampton Regional Council under the boundary review process which is imminent.

Livingstone’s deputy mayor Adam Belot this week delivered a video spiel via the council’s Facebook page and his passion and concern was clearly evident.

“I want to say, stop the chop,” Cr Belot said.

“Stop the chopping up of Livingstone Shire Council into smaller and smaller fragments, potentially making it unviable.”

It was not the first time this week that word “unviable” was bandied about.

Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland used it on Monday, saying losing the three suburbs to the neighbouring council would leave his shire unviable for the next decade.

Cr Belot issued a plea to ratepayers to help.

“I’m calling on you,” he said.

“When there’s a survey coming out to your door, through your letterbox, or through your email, have a very long, hard look at that survey and consider the future of Livingstone Shire Council.

“And vote no. Vote no, and keep this shire together, stronger.”

Cr Belot said he respected Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and her councillors’ rights to request a boundary review.

“That’s part of our local government process.

“She’s sticking up for her community.

“And likewise, I, and the mayor, and the councillors, are going to stick up for our community.

“Because this community is stronger when we stay together.

“That is why we’re here today to send a very clear message - to leave Livingstone alone.”

