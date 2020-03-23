Stop this election: Councillor’s call to Premier

Rolf Light calls on the Queensland Premier to suspend the Local Government elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OUTGOING Fraser Coast councillor Rolf Light has called on Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to consider suspending or cancelling the upcoming Local Government elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasised he was not speaking on behalf of the council and this was his personal opinion on what should happen to remain consistent with other restrictions in place.

'I don't believe the message is consistent with a number of different retail businesses and government buildings closing," he said.

Cr Light believes there is a definite risk to the community.

"I am asking the premier and the government to review that status."