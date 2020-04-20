Menu
Police arrested two in relation to a Rockhampton armed robbery.
Store attendants fight back during violent armed robbery

Jack Evans
20th Apr 2020 10:44 AM
Police have laid charges on two juveniles with multiple offences in relation to a violent robbery last night.

At approximately 8.30pm last night two youths entered a supermarket in Rockhampton and allegedly attempted to flee the store without paying for items.

Queensland Police said two staff members in the store attempted to stop the pair from leaving the store when things turned violent.

As a result, a 17-year-old boy allegedly threw an item across the room and assaulted a staff member by punching them in the face.

His accomplice, a 17-year-old girl has then allegedly assaulted both victims with her knees and fists.

A scuffle broke out between the youths and the staff members before the offenders ran from the store with the unknown stolen items.

The boy and the girl were located by police that evening, were arrested and held in custody.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with enter premises with intent to commit and armed robbery.

The 17-year-old girl was charged with enter premises and commit indictable offence, armed robbery and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Both will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

