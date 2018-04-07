Store looks back with Beef Australia memorabilia display

TAKE a walk back through the beefy times at Anderson's window at City Printing Works in East St.

To commemorate the event next month, Eric Anderson, a descendent of the generational business, has put up memorabilia of Beef Australia events over the years gone by.

The merchandise, books, programs, posters, tickets, trophies and more date back to the first event in 1988.

"I thought 30 years we should do something, it gives people an idea of what happened,” Eric said.

Eric has seen the event grow from small beginnings to 90,000 visitors flocking to the triennial event.

"It started off as a once off event and it was so popular they kept it going,” Eric said.

"It was a very small local committee. It has grown so much, it's huge now.

"In the early days they had processions on East St and carnivals on the riverbank.

"It's a good showcase for the cattle industry.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Rockhampton man said it was great to see the event built up to be such an internationally recognised event it is today.

"Mainly because it brings people to the city and the district from all over Australia and overseas,” Eric said.

"It brings people to the town.”

Eric is looking forward to this year's event that is now less than a month away.

"Going to taste some of the beef, we have some tickets to the celebrity chef restaurant which will be good,” he said.

Setting up their window last week, City Printing Works have gotten ahead of Beef Australia's Shop Window Competition.

The competition opens this Monday and is aimed at involving businesses not just in Rockhampton, but also Yeppoon, Emu Park, Gracemere and Mount Morgan to get involved with the event.

"It is an opportunity to help dress up the region by involving your business, whether you have a café, shoe store or a solicitor's office, we want everybody to get involved and help get Rockhampton into the beef spirit,” Beef Australia Marketing and Communications Coordinator Sarah Mitchell-Anyon said.

The competition has three categories: Most Creative, People's Choice and Best Beef Theme.

Bunting and posters can be downloaded from the Beef Australia website however businesses are encouraged to get creative and do their own beefy twist.

Entries consist filling in an entry form and posting an image to the Beef Australia Facebook page.

First prize is valued at $500 and includes six daily admission passes to Beef Australia 2018, a Beef Australia trophy, $100 worth of drink vouchers and $150 of Beef Australia merchandise.