New signs help tell the stories of rail trail will live on

SWEET SUCCESS: Friends of the Capricorn Coast Pineapple Rail Trail members Dave Larkin, Jan Boyd with Joe Craggs from Tropical Pines beside one of the newly erected signs on the Pineapple Rail Trail that commemorates the pineapple industry’s relationship with the former railway line.

SWEET SUCCESS: Friends of the Capricorn Coast Pineapple Rail Trail members Dave Larkin, Jan Boyd with Joe Craggs from Tropical Pines beside one of the newly erected signs on the Pineapple Rail Trail that commemorates the pineapple industry’s relationship with the former railway line. Chris Ison Rokcsign

IT'S used for runners, cyclists and school kids, but once upon a time the Pineapple Rail Trail was the lifeline of Yeppoon.

But its rich history of carting Capricorn Coast's iconic pineapples further south has been acknowledged with two new signs at the entrance of the trail on Braithwaite St.

A community effort by Friends of the Capricorn Coast Pineapple Rail Trail, Tropical Pineapples and Livingstone Shire Council saw two signs erected recently, to give path users an insight into its glory days.

FCCPRT member Jan Boyd, who got the ball rolling on the initiative, said she thought it was important to share the history of the 4.5km track.

"Peter Cook from the Yeppoon Historical Society sourced the old photos and documents to do up the signs, and worked with Joe on drafting them up," she said.

"We want to push for more support to get the rail trail established all the way to Rockhampton, through Bondoola, Mt Chalmers and Cawarral."

Tropical Pineapples donated $1000 to get the signs built and erected.

Sales and marketing manager Joe Craggs said the old rail corridors were excellent for anyone to use in any capacity.

"We saw a nice opportunity to recognise pineapple farming on the rail trail because it was so important for the industry in Yeppoon," Mr Craggs said.

"And our pineapples are still an important part of Agriculture in Yeppoon, so we thought why not add this theme to this lovely little pathway."

The Capricorn Coast Pineapple Rail Trail group will meet tonight from 7pm at the Community Centre, Room C John St for anyone who would like to come along.

DID YOU KNOW?

Rail traffic to Yeppoon officially commenced on January 21, 1910 when the line was opened by Queensland Governor Sir William MacGregor.

The benefit to Yeppoon was enormous with a huge influx of visitors. Figures from Boxing Day 1913 show 1430 passengers arrived on four trains.

The last passenger service was in 1978 but some excursion trains ran for special events until 1991.

The line was closed in 2004 and the rails lifted in 2007 - 2008.