Storm brings rain out west in time for Christmas

WILD WINDS AND RAIN: The storm over Bingegang north of Dingo on Saturday.

WILD WINDS AND RAIN: The storm over Bingegang north of Dingo on Saturday. contributed

GRANT Frankish and his family ducked for cover when they heard Saturday's storm trying to lift the roof off at their Central Queensland property.

"It had been hot and humid all day but we didn't think we'd get any rain out of it," he said.

And when the rain finally delivered 57mm 80kms north of Dingo it was the single biggest fall they had experienced since Cyclone Marcia in 2017.

Grant, Lachlan, Sandy and Cameron Frankish at Bingegang contributed

Mr Frankish and his wife Sandy and sons Lachlan and Cameron, live and work on the Maguires' Bingegang property which runs Brangus cattle on 8,500 hectares.

Mr Frankish had just finished spreading some fertiliser on an improved pasture paddock when the winds picked up over the weekend.

"It was a mad wind at first with lots of thunder and lightning," Mr Frankish said.

"We've been here 11 years now and this was probably one of the best storms we've seen," Mr Frankish said

"It was a fantastic Christmas present for us and the cows.

"So far we haven't seen any damage from the storms."

When asked what he wants from Santa, Mr Frankish said "another two inches of rain for New Years will be fantastic."