Great Scott eyes Origin breakthrough

It was a hugely impressive performance from the 21-year-old. Image: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett

A surprise move to the right flank has strengthened dynamic Melbourne Storm centre Curtis Scott's bid for a coveted NSW Origin jersey.

Scott, 21, one of four Storm stars to earn NRL team of the week honours following a standout round 1 performance, is motivated to "make my name" in the competition.

A natural right-side centre Scott tallied 15 tries, including nine last season, playing on the left alongside Storm and NSW star Josh Addo-Carr the past two years.

Like Addo-Carr, who backed up a breakout 2017 campaign last year to win Origin selection, it is up to 40-game young gun Scott to follow suit.

Scott looks like another winner of the Storm production line. Image: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Addo-Carr's consistency at Storm - not only scoring tries but defensively as well - ultimately forced NSW Origin selectors to pick him.

Hulking Roosters premiership centre Latrell Mitchell is a lock to feature at Origin level, but the second starting spot could be up for grabs with Broncos speedster James Roberts (back) under an injury cloud.

Roberts could barely walk off AAMI Park last Thursday night with debilitating back spasms.

"I'll be putting my hand up, let's just put it that way," Scott said.

"I'll be doing everything I can to hopefully get a jersey but it's only round 1, I got to put my head down for that.

"Each year I have been trying to build and I'm trying to take it to that next level now and trying to stamp a bit of impact for the side and mark my name in the NRL."

Scott starred in Melbourne's 10-point win over the Broncos last week, scoring a try and running for more than 200 metres.

"I hold the ball with my right hand and fend with my left, that's probably my biggest weapon and on the left side I had to change over," Scott said.

The new-look right-side combination will only get stronger the more games Scott plays between Storm and Queensland Origin back-rower Felise Kaufusi and Fijian flyer Suliasi Vunivalu.

"It's always going to take a bit of time (to gel) but … I really enjoyed Curtis being there," Kaufusi said.

"It brings more options … he's got a good right foot (step) and fend on him, he's hard to tackle one-on-one, I think what he brings to the game and our right side is pretty good."

Scott was named in NSW coach Brad Fittler's Emerging Origin squad last year. He was ineligible for selection for the series proper after being suspended for striking early last season.