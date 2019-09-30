Menu
Sunshine Coast Falcons against the Townsville Blackhawks rugby league match at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.Falcons hooker Harry Grant dangerous in attack.
Rugby League

Storm player discharged from hospital

by Gilbert Gardiner
30th Sep 2019 1:45 PM
Melbourne Storm young gun Harry Grant will on Monday be discharged from hospital after a "nasty fall" in Richmond.

Grant, 21, was walking home drunk when he tripped and face-planted on the footpath around the corner from his house.

The emerging hooker was taken to hospital by ambulance before 7am with "facial cuts".

Storm football director Frank Ponissi confirmed there is no police investigation into the matter.

"Harry's a great kid, obviously had a bit much to drink and had a nasty fall," Ponissi told the Herald Sun.

"As as a club we understand the importance of responsible consumption of alcohol, other than (being drunk) nothing untoward whatsoever occurred, except he's had a bad fall."

Grant required stitches on the deep cuts.

He told club officials he had no recollection of the incident.

Storm had initially feared the Rockhampton junior may have been assaulted.

It is believed Grant fell asleep on the footpath after the fall.

The popular and highly-regarded 177cm hooker was out drinking with Storm teammates last night.

