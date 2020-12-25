Storm warning as deluge dumps 95mm in 24 hours

Close to 100mm of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours over one part of Queensland, followed by the issuing of a Christmas morning storm warning.

Close to 100mm of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours over one part of Queensland, followed by the issuing of a Christmas morning storm warning.

Nearly 100mm of rain in the past 24 hours for Queensland's Central Coast may be a precursor to a Christmas thunderstorm, strong winds and potential flash flooding to the region.

The monsoonal conditions making their way across the normally sunburnt region on Christmas morning also come as a severe thunderstorm warning has been announced for parts of the Gulf Country and Northern Goldfields.

Slow-moving thunderstorms are continuing to develop in a moist and unstable air mass north of a surface trough, with an amplifying upper trough over southern Queensland likely to enhance this activity through this evening.

A #Stormy #Christmas day for Queensland's tropical and central interior, with severe thunderstorms likely to bring heavy rain especially to the Central Highlands/Coalfields, Central West and Northern Goldfields. For the latest warnings visit https://t.co/CQJkcamqzO. #QLDWeather pic.twitter.com/UuFvbxSRQA — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 24, 2020

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Croydon, Forsayth and Blackbull Siding.

Both Sky News Weather Channel's Chief Meteorologist Tom Saunders and BOM Meteorologist Livio Regano have predicted the "largely substantial" downpour has the potential to deliver a further 100mm from Emerald all the way east to Mackay.

The "unstable" monsoonal conditions are a result of a number of smaller atmospheric influences, including a "really thickly moisture-laden" air.

The conditions have already dumped 95mm at Mt Spencer, 70mm at Sucrogen Wier, 61mm at Hannaville and 54mm at Weetalaba in the 24 hours to 6am.

"There is the chance of flash flooding possible to have some isolated totals in excess of 100mm on Christmas Day through some central parts of Queensland," Mr Saunders said.

When it rains in Mount Isa it is a time of celebration! Picture Instagram @franhenro

Meanwhile, the southeast will only see a medium chance of showers, and temperatures will stay just below 30C, aided by some light easterly winds heading into the afternoon.

The west of the state will swelter through another scorcher Christmas, with Birdsville and Mt Isa both set to top 35C today, with a slight chance of showers in the northwest.

As a result of the monsoonal conditions hitting the central coast, northern townships and cities including Townsville and Cairns should expect a strong chance of showers, with a maximum temperature of 33C.

Originally published as Storm warning as Xmas deluge dumps 95mm in 24hrs