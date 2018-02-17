Menu
Storm warning issued for parts of Central Queensland

STORM WARNING: The BOM has issued a warning to those in the yellow region.
STORM WARNING: The BOM has issued a warning to those in the yellow region. Contributed
Leighton Smith
AT 4PM this afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning issued Blackwater, Rolleston, and surrounding areas.

They are advising of the possibility of hazards including damaging winds and accompanying severe thunderstorms.

The attached map shows the warning zone in yellow with thunderstorms that develop or are occurring inside that zone are expected to be severe thunderstorms.

This warning is valid until 7:10pm AEST, at which time it will either be cancelled or a new warning will be posted.

STORM WARNING: This is the current radar image for 5:05pm.
STORM WARNING: This is the current radar image for 5:05pm. Contributed

Topics:  blackwater bureau of meteorology rolleston severe thunderstorms tmbweather

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
