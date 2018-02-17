Storm warning issued for parts of Central Queensland

STORM WARNING: The BOM has issued a warning to those in the yellow region.

AT 4PM this afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning issued Blackwater, Rolleston, and surrounding areas.

They are advising of the possibility of hazards including damaging winds and accompanying severe thunderstorms.

The attached map shows the warning zone in yellow with thunderstorms that develop or are occurring inside that zone are expected to be severe thunderstorms.

This warning is valid until 7:10pm AEST, at which time it will either be cancelled or a new warning will be posted.