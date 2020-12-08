STORM WARNING: Large hailstones forecast to hit CQ

Large hailstones are forecast for parts of the region this afternoon.

LARGE hailstones and damaging winds are expected to impact parts of Central Queensland this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning just after 2pm for areas including Central Highlands and Coalfields, as well as the Capricornia.

Severe thunderstorms with destructive winds are forecast to affect the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations expected to be largely impacted include Yeppoon, Marlborough, St Lawrence, Dysart, Nebo and Byfield.

QFES advises people move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:05pm.