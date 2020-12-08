Menu
Large hailstones are forecast for parts of the region this afternoon.
Weather

STORM WARNING: Large hailstones forecast to hit CQ

kaitlyn smith
8th Dec 2020 2:19 PM
LARGE hailstones and damaging winds are expected to impact parts of Central Queensland this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning just after 2pm for areas including Central Highlands and Coalfields, as well as the Capricornia.

Severe thunderstorms with destructive winds are forecast to affect the warning area over the next several hours.

STORM WARNING: Large hailstones and destructive winds are forecast to impact parts of the region this afternoon.
Locations expected to be largely impacted include Yeppoon, Marlborough, St Lawrence, Dysart, Nebo and Byfield.

QFES advises people move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:05pm.

