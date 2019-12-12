Menu
Weather

Severe warning issued: Large hail, damaging winds to strike

Matty Holdsworth
12th Dec 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 5:18 PM

UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Sunshine Coast to hit later today. 

It contains large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. 

The first warning was issued at 3.15pm for parts of Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Ipswich, and Granite Belt regions. 

At 4.30pm storms were located near Maroon Dam, Toogoolawah, the area between Nanango and Goomeri, the Amamoor Range northwest of Kenilworth, the area northwest of Jimna, Border Ranges National Park and Mount Barney.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the north to northeast.

They are forecast to affect the area west of Kilcoy, the area southwest of Gympie and Jimna by 5pm and Boonah, Kilcoy and Gympie by 5.30pm.

Large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.

EARLIER: Severe thunderstorms could hit the Sunshine Coast this afternoon and tonight with the weather bureau closely monitoring activity west of the region.

While the Coast largely missed out on storms that hammered Brisbane and surrounds last night, the Bureau of Meteorology says the potential is growing.

No warnings are in place officially but Maroochydore has a 40 per cent chance for thunderstorms today and a 70 per cent chance tomorrow.

Forecaster Livio Regano said each day the trough was slowly moving closer with a "pretty decent" chance of severe storms to hit today.

Mr Regano said the storms would develop inland but was unable to give an exact time of when they would deliver.

"It's hard to say," Mr Regano said.

"There is certainly potential for severe storms this evening, rising tomorrow, with large hail, flash flooding and damaging winds.

"They're likely to contain short, heavy rain which won't help a lot with drought regions, but it's still rain."

For the storms to hit, Mr Regano said a combination of things have to happen.

"There's a lot of moisture around and rising air to condense it. So we need this inland trough to force it up," he said.

"We have enough moisture, just need it to violently build it up like the critical mass that Brisbane got."

Saturday has a 40 per cent chance at storms before dropping away on Sunday.

bureau of meteorlogy editors picks storm watch sunshine coast sunshine coast storms
The Sunshine Coast Daily

