Storms and heavy falls for Capricornia next week

HEAVY FALLS PREDICTED: BoM modelling shows parts of Capricornia could receive up to 100mm of rain on Tuesday. Contributed

CAPRICORNIA is bracing for heavy falls as another year begins to unfold.

Adam Blazak, forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology said Capricornia could expect to see thunderstorm activity early to mid next week.

Although the falls will not be widespread, bureau modelling shows up to 100mm could fall in certain areas on Tuesday.

Mr Blazak said the 100mm figure would be a "hit and miss” around the region, but were likely to take in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

He said the heavy falls would be isolated "in a few pockets where the more severe thunderstorm cells form” and there was potential for it to create localised flash flooding.

Outside those few areas, between 10mm and 20mm is expected on Tuesday.

Mr Blazak said thunderstorm activity was more likely to travel towards coastal areas of the region on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Eastern parts of Emerald and Moranbah could also see a few storms in the afternoon before the system heads towards the coast as the evening progresses.

Mr Blazak said showers and storms were expected on Wednesday and were to become less likely as the week progressed.

However, Mr Blazak said there would be lingering instability with the potential of there being some storms hanging around the region but not as substantial as what is expected on Tuesday.

Temperatures are set to reach as high as 36° for Rockhampton on Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions.