Predicted rainfall for the Central Queensland area on Monday.
Storms expected for Central Highlands

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
20th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAIN began to fall at Gracemere this afternoon, as growls of thunder rumbled throughout Rockhampton.

However, unfortunately Rockhampton missed out.

The shower and thunderstorm activity remained just to the west of the city before travelling to the southeast of the state.

Burea of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said Rocky could expect fair conditions for the next couple of days, with the chance of any rain activity reducing as the formation travels.

"There is a tropical low over most of the state which will keep things quite unstable but we're expecting those storms and rainfall to be mostly inland," Mr Kennedy said.

 

"Emerald is right in the zone for the next couple of days - they're likely to see isolated storms and showers.

"It will be fairly widespread for the next couple of days, probably stretching inland from the coast to Roma and not quite making it to Charlesville or Longreach."

Areas around the Central Highlands can expect shower and storm activity today, with Moranbah in for a "high chance".

 

Temperatures are also expected to heat up before cooling down towards the weekend.

"Rockhampton will be in the mid to high 30s - 37C on Tuesday and dropping to 35 and 34 on Wednesday and Thursday," Mr Kennedy said.

"Next week above average temps will continue in Rockhampton, but it will be more moderate on the coast - 32C on Tuesday and staying around 31-30 for the rest of the week."

bureau of meteorology rain thunderstorms
