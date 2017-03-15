32°
Storms on CQ's horizon for rest of the week

Chloe Lyons
| 15th Mar 2017 6:00 AM

STORMS are predicted across the region, but unfortunately high temperatures are here to stay.

The Bureau of Meteorology Rockhampton's weather office manager Benj Blunt says instability across Capricornia and the Central Highlands meant a possibility of rain for the rest of the week.

"We've got a high chance across Capricornia and the Central Highlands of getting some rain and storms for (today),” he says.

"This drops back to medium chance for Thursday and Friday.”

A weather map from Stormcast shows the possibility of severe storms across the region today at 4pm.

Storms predicted for 4pm on Wednesday.
Storms predicted for 4pm on Wednesday. Contributed

Despite the likelihood of storm activity, Mr Blunt says the mercury is set to hang around the 30's.

"The temperatures will still be quite high, sort of mid to low 30's for Capricornia and mid to possibly high 30's for the Central Highlands,” he says.

"We have relatively light winds considering, generally around the 10 to 15 knot mark most likely in the north to north easterly direction over the next few days.”

Mr Blunt says Yeppoon and the coastline will initially be hit a little harder before the weather turns its attention further inland.

Today for Rockhampton, there's a forecast of 32 degrees with an 80% chance of rain.

Things are predicted to heat up as the week goes on with a high of 33 on Thursday and 35 on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday's set to drop down to 33 with a 50% chance of rain.

Residents are advised to check the BoM website and listen to the radio for weather warning updates.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology heat rain storm weather

