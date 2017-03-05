35°
Storms predicted for Rockhampton

5th Mar 2017 12:41 PM
Rain is predicted for the Rocky region
Rain is predicted for the Rocky region

BILOELA welcomed some quality rain fall on Saturday, but what about the rest of us?

The CQ town recorded around 44mm in just under 20 hours on the weekend, while Rockhampton saw a total of just .2mm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Yeppoon was a little more moist, with the coastal town reporting 1.6mm on Saturday.

Thangool, which is just 13km from the centre of Biloela, also reported its wettest day so far this month with 5.4mm.

But it'll be a mission to reach the town's wettest March on record, recorded as 278.6mm in 1994.

But don't despair Rockhampton, the rest of the week is looking wet.

Thunderstorms are forecast for tomorrow and Tuesday, with the region expected to welcome anywhere between 0.4mm to 2.4mm of rain over the two day period.

Possible showers are expected from Wednesday through to Saturday, with a 50% chance of rain on Wednesday, 50% chance on Thursday, 40% chance on Friday and 60% chance on Saturday.

Maximum temperatures will also sit between 31 and 35 degrees in the later half of the week.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  rainfall weather

Hannah Cook's children 'changed forever' after mum's death

GLADSTONE mum's two young children in need of "professional counselling" after she was found passed away in bushland.

Storms predicted for Rockhampton

