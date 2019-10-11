Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"All storms can be dangerous especially with lightning. We're likely to see some fairly gusty winds too,"
Weather

Storms, rain forecast for southeast

by Nicole Pierre
11th Oct 2019 11:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GUSTY winds and thunderstorms are set to last the southeast coast today and into the weekend as a cold front sweeps across the state.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said storms were expected to this afternoon in Brisbane and the rest of the southeast corner.

The storms could bring as much as 65mm to Brisbane over two days, 50mm to the Gold Coast and 35mm on the Sunshine Coast.

"All storms can be dangerous especially with lightning. We're likely to see some fairly gusty winds too," Ms Gardner said.

The storms are triggered by an upper system that is moving through the state's south today, according to the forecaster.

"That (the upper system) combined with a moist air mass in the southeast quarter of the state will bring showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

"As that system clears offshore tomorrow, we will see some lingering storms in the afternoon," she said.

Meanwhile, Brisbane woke up this morning with the mercury dropping to 14.4C.

"We had a cold front move through at the beginning of the week and that brought a lot of cooler temperatures behind it," Ms Gardner said.

 

TWO-DAY FORECAST

 

BRISBANE

Today: Max 24, Min 14.4

Saturday: Max 21, Min 15

 

Today: 5-15mm rainfall

Saturday: 25-40mm rainfall

 

GOLD COAST

Today: Max 22, Min 14.3

Saturday: Max 19, Min 12

 

Today: 4 -15 mm rainfall

Saturday: 20-35mm rainfall

 

SUNSHINE COAST

Today: Max 23, Min 14.5

Saturday: Max 21, Min 13

 

Today: 2 to 10 mm rainfall

Saturday: 15-25mm rainfall

More Stories

rain thunderstorms weather

Top Stories

    New public housing rolling out in South Rocky

    premium_icon New public housing rolling out in South Rocky

    News New housing promises to help address Rocky’s homeless issue.

    COURT: More than 55 people appearing today

    premium_icon COURT: More than 55 people appearing today

    News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    Fishing Friday: Mangrove jack out in fine form

    premium_icon Fishing Friday: Mangrove jack out in fine form

    News They can be quite fickle and boat traffic can shut down a bite in no time. Night...

    • 11th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
    MORNING REWIND: Locals remember coast legend

    MORNING REWIND: Locals remember coast legend

    News From community shock at the sate of the North Rocky Bowls Club to childcare...