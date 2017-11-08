Storms, strong winds forecast after 89kmh gusts tore through

CRACKING SHOW: Rhiannon Nutsch captured this impressive lightning strike during night's storm in Central Queensland, submitted about 8.30pm.

CRACKING SHOW: Rhiannon Nutsch captured this impressive lightning strike during night's storm in Central Queensland, submitted about 8.30pm. Rhiannon Nutsch

TREE limbs scatter the roadside and yards across Rockhampton this morning after 89kmh gusts ripped through the city.

A strong wind warning remains current for Capricornia this morning, and another thunderstorm could be ahead.

The Melbourne Cup may have stopped the nation, but it couldn't hold off the brunt of a storm yesterday evening which lit up the sky with a cracking lightning display.

Bureau of Meteorology rainfall radar as of 7pm yesterday, November 7. Bureau of Meteorology

A coastal trough which had smashed the state to the south of Central Queensland, particularly Bundaberg, moved its way north through the afternoon.

With it came isolated heavy falls and damaging winds and warnings of hail, though there appears to be no reports any fell in the region.

Between 7.07-7.13pm, 89kmh gusts ripped through Rockhampton, and a total of 29mm fell from 6.46pm to 11.56pm.

Bureau of Meteorology rainfall radar as of 7pm yesterday, November 7. Bureau of Meteorology

While the weather appears to have died down overnight, with no further rain to 9am this morning, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a chance of a thunderstorm and showers this morning (80%) in Capricornia.

South-easterly winds are expected to reach betwen 25-35kmh and daytime maximum temperatures will likely hit the high 20s.

QUICK WEATHER WRAP NOVEMBER 7-8:

Rockhampton:

Peak gusts reached 89kmh from 7.07-7.13pm

29mm fell from 6.46pm to 11.56pm, and no more to 9am this morning.

Yeppoon:

Gusts peaked at 35kmh from 6-6.30pm.

10.4mm fell from 7.30pm-12.30am, with a drizzle this morning bringing a further 0.4mm to 6.30am.

Gladstone:

57kmh gusts roared through Gladstone at 8.19pm, but only 2.4mm fell between 7-8.29pm.

St Lawrence:

6.2mm from 9pm-1am, none has fallen to 7am this morning.

Gusts peaked at 18kmh at 8.30pm.

Clermont:

3mm fell from 8pm to 9.30pm, peak gusts of 44kmh at 8.03pm.

Emerald:

Missed out on the rain with only 0.4mm between 9-9.30pm.

Gusts reached a maximum of 46kmh at 4.34pm

7mm fell at Isisford to 9am yesterday, and 2mm at Tambo

Barcaldine, Blackall, Longreach or Winton did not receive rain.