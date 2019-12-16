Storms tear down trees, CQ prepares for week of 40C temps

BUREAU of Meteorology modelling shows the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia regions will be fairly dry this week, with towns showing beneath 1mm of rain forecast on rainfall charts

Emerald will experience hot and sunny conditions today with a top temperature of 41C, before it climaxes to 42C tomorrow and decreases throughout the week.

On Tuesday, Clermont will reach a maximum of 42C along with hot and sunny conditions.

Meanwhile, Rockhampton is one regional hub which will also reach the forties. A maximum temperature of 40C has been predicted today, with sunny conditions and light winds.

From Tuesday through to Friday, the city will see partly cloudy conditions as the maximum temperature slowly decreases.

Meanwhile in Biloela, their maximum temperature today will be 41C, with mostly sunny conditions to continue throughout the week.

Rain brought relief to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields on Saturday night as a large thunderstorm impacted the region.

Up to 20mm fell in parts of the Moranbah area, while 33mm was recorded at Carfax Rd near Dysart.

A further 9mm fell at Marlborough Creek and Peak Vale recorded 14mm.

The aftermath of a storm in Duaringa on Thursday night.

It comes after Central Highlands Regional Council spent much of Friday clearing debris after a large storm downed trees and infrastructure in Duaringa on Thursday evening. The storm dumped 22mm on the community.

If you’d like a reprieve from devastatingly hot conditions this week, travel to Yeppoon.

While still hot, the coastal hub will have a maximum temperature of 32 degrees today before it slowly decreases as the week progresses.

Almost universally, there was a zero chance of rain across central hubs in the Central Highlands and Capricornia regions from the Bureau of Metereology yesterday.