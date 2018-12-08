Stormy coastal conditions good for keen surfers

READY: Ash Gall, 18, took advantage of the stormy conditions on Friday with a morning surf in the swell at Sarina Beach.

WHILE the wild weather has kept most of us hiding indoors, the current stormy conditions are exactly what Ash Gall has been waiting for.

When the 18-year-old surfer saw the weather forecast this week he knew it was an opportunity to start waxing his board in preparation for his local break at Sarina Beach.

"Storms are what make the surf here so I couldn't wait to get out there," he said.

"I love it so much, it's an amazing feeling out there on the wave."

After keeping a close eye on the WillyWeather app, Mr Gall started getting excited when he saw sizeable waves predicted.

"If I see that there's going to be swell over about .7 of a metre, then I know I'm going to get a surf," he said.

"(On Thursday) there was some massive waves upwards of a metre.

"We have a bit of weather like this for the next week so I'll be out there everyday."

While he relishes the chance to carve up the swell, Mr Gall said the waves at Sarina Beach are "mushy" and "hard to surf". "There are no clean breaks like you see at Noosa and the Gold Coast, here there's no structure and it's all over the place," he said.

Mr Gall learned to read the ocean at the Sarina Beach Surf Life Saving Club, where he's been a member for 10 years. This experience has given him confidence in the water and, despite only surfing in storm conditions, he hasn't come across any situations extreme enough to deter him from getting on his board.

"Except during Cyclone Debbie, that was insane," he laughed.

After first trying the sport three years ago Mr Gall said he is hooked on the "art" of surfing and hopes a move to the Sunshine Coast next year will take him one step closer to joining the professional circuit.