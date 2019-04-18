Menu
A donkey allegedly at Storybook Farm in 2018 Picture: Supplied.
Crime

Animal cruelty charges for Storybook farm owners

by ANDREW POTTS
18th Apr 2019 8:57 AM
THE owners of the Storybook farm has been charged with animal cruelty offences after a raid exposed the allegedly shocking conditions its creatures were living in.

The RSPCA has charged two people with 84 offences after the raid which was conducted at the former Gold Coast-based, north Brisbane farm last month.

The offences include:

* Three charges of cruelty

* Two charges of failing to comply with an animal welfare direction.

* 79 charges of breach of duty of care, including failure to provide appropriate food, water, treatment and living conditions for the animals in their care.

RSPCA Investigators and equine veterinarians examine one of the horses seized on March 8 from the owner of the Storybook Farm-Sacred Animal Garden. Picture: RSPCA Queensland.
Both will appear in court next month.

"We will now focus on the court proceedings, so that hopefully we will see some justice for these animals in the end," RSPCA prosecutions officer Tracey Jackson said.

animal cruelty editors picks pets rescue animals rspca storybook farm

