Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Stosur has been taking full advantage of her wildcard.
Sam Stosur has been taking full advantage of her wildcard.
Tennis

Stosur eyes first title since 2017

by AAP
20th Sep 2019 11:27 AM

AUSTRALIAN wildcard Samantha Stosur has recovered from a slow start to beat Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 at the Guangzhou International Women's Open, securing a place in her first WTA singles final in 2½ years.

Former US Open champion Stosur lost the first four games in her first career meeting against Golubic, who went on to seal the opening set after saving three break points on her own serve.

Stosur, who started the week ranked 129th in the world, soon rediscovered her service rhythm and went on to convert five of her next 14 break point opportunities to seal victory.

"I just tried to hang in there and find a way to start playing a bit better," Stosur said.

"She's very tough to play against so I'm just happy to get through.

"This is where everyone wants to be, so to now make it to the final, I'm really happy and I'll give it my best shot."

The 35-year-old will play for her first title since winning in Strasbourg in 2017. She will meet American third seed Sofia Kenin in Saturday's final.

Kenin beat Russia's Anna Blinkova 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-1, breaking her opponent six times in a match that lasted two hours and 22 minutes.

More Stories

anna blinkova samantha stosur sofia kenan wta tour
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Brisbane billionaire may be saviour for Bounty Mining

    premium_icon Brisbane billionaire may be saviour for Bounty Mining

    News A WHITE knight has emerged as a potential saviour for the owners of a Blackwater mine.Bounty Mining, which acquired the Cook Colliery near Blackwater and other...

    • 21st Sep 2019 9:57 AM
    Clock is ticking for CQ grazier

    premium_icon Clock is ticking for CQ grazier

    News Dry conditions in CQ have forced one grazier to sell last of his commercial...

    • 21st Sep 2019 10:04 AM
    What’s on around CQ this school holidays

    premium_icon What’s on around CQ this school holidays

    News With Term 3 over here's what you can do with the kids for the school holidays

    Unique coastal property snapped up before auction

    premium_icon Unique coastal property snapped up before auction

    News Huge plans are already in the works for the property, which was sold after spending...