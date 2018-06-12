Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The teenager has severe leg injuries.
The teenager has severe leg injuries.
News

‘Stowaway’ falls from moving train

by Talisa Eley
12th Jun 2018 6:49 AM

A TEENAGER, believed to have snuck on board a freight train to get a free trip home, has been seriously injured after he fell from the moving locomotive.

The 18-year-old man was discovered in a rail corridor at Sellheim, northeast of Charters Towers just after 3pm on Monday.

He was airlifted to Townsville Hospital with severe leg injuries.

Police have confirmed the teen wasn't a crew member or a passenger on the freight train, and said he wasn't supposed to be on board the train, which was travelling from Townsville to Charters Towers.

It's understood the man is from Queenton, close to Charters Towers, leading to suspicions he may have jumped on the train for a free trip home.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations are ongoing but it was "most likely" that he fell from the train.

editors picks injury stowaway train

Top Stories

    Mayor takes the blame for 'whitewash' tourism ad

    Mayor takes the blame for 'whitewash' tourism ad

    News ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council takes down ad after community backlash

    Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Rockhampton?

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Rockhampton?

    Politics THE State Budget has been handed down and there are some key areas of focus for...

    CQ home builder goes bust

    premium_icon CQ home builder goes bust

    Business Metro Builders leaves up to 24 homes unfinished, owes more than $2m

    Moooving to get ready for two rocking Rocky shows

    premium_icon Moooving to get ready for two rocking Rocky shows

    Food & Entertainment Organisers get two shows ready for Rocky public

    Local Partners