Strand embraces art in new space

ARTS TO THE FORE: Artist Jet James is looking forward to being part of the retail section of the new Strand development.

THE Strand $30 million residential and retail development plan in Yeppoon is planning to embrace the arts in both the development’s design and in the retail space that will be available on the ground floor.

Strand director David Shannon said the existing Jet James Gallery was one element directors would love to remain on site.

“We have been in talks with artist Jet James and invited him to be part of the new development,” Mr Shannon said.

“We want the ground floor retail aspect of the development to be a hub of activity with a broad range of choices for visitors and locals alike and retaining a gallery space is certainly high on our wish list.

“We are really hoping to create a delightful hub where people can go to relax, catch up with friends and take their time browsing through an array of quirky shops where people can pick up unique items to remind them of their stay on the Capricorn Coast.”

Well known Capricorn Coast artist Jet James confirmed he had been asked if his gallery would be keen to be part of the redevelopment plans in the retail space and he loved the idea.

“I opened the gallery in this space almost a year ago and have been very pleased with the number of people coming through the doors, both locals and visitors to the region,” Jet said.

“I know that one of the things I do when I travel is to seek out the local galleries to see the cultural interpretations and artistic talents of the people living there.

“Artwork is a unique part of any community and an element many people seek out so yes, I am certainly feeling very optimistic to be part of the new vibrant beachfront when the development goes ahead.

“I have made a point of varying what I have on offer for people to see with a large range of artwork and gift lines, so people have the opportunity to take a memento back home.

“As well as my own artwork, I also have a range of goods created by other artists so people can come in and browse a variety of works.

“It is very exciting to be asked to be part of the new development.”

Under the application lodged with Livingstone Shire Council in October, the buildings from the Strand Hotel bottle shop on Anzac Parade to Queens Street will make way for a seven-storey Mint Apartments complex with The Strand Hotel remaining as it is.

The plans include 45 apartments on six levels with the ground floor dedicated to retail.

“The complex will incorporate top-level penthouses, a rooftop pool and entertaining area and outdoor dining,” Mr Shannon said.

“We are taking things up a notch, people in this region are used to living in bigger houses, we want to make all the apartments bigger all with ocean views and a focus on providing something people can live in rather than rent out.

“The retail component will offer variety with a large range of shopping experiences with some nice dining options on offer.

“The gallery will offer another delightful element to the mix.

“Subject to council approvals, the redevelopment could begin as early as the next 12 months.

“We have been in discussions with council for the past few months and have already made some amendments to the plan to suit council requirements, so we hope the plans will proceed quickly so work can get under way.”