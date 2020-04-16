Stranded in Yeppoon paradise by COVID-19

Canberra couple Martin and Ledeca Gillies can think of worse places to be stranded in paradise.

STRANDED in paradise is not such a bitter pill to swallow for Canberra couple Martin and Ledeca Gillies who had originally booked to stay at Beachside Holiday Caravan Park on Farnborough Beach for 10 days.

When they rented out their home and set off on a much-anticipated journey on February 3, the couple never would have thought the world would go into lockdown around them.

With no fixed abode, the couple have been bunking it out in Yeppoon for the past five weeks where they will remain until the Federal Government give them the all clear to continue their journey.

Ledeca said she can think of worse places to be isolated.

“When we first discovered Yeppoon in 2018 we left a little bit of our heart here and while there are some small inconveniences, we are well set up and have everything we need and more to the point, everyone we have met here have been beautiful,” Ledeca said.

“We aren’t alone being stranded with no permanent abode; we have many friends who are in the same position, so we are most grateful that we are in such a lovely place in the world.

“We have been purchasing our groceries online, observing all the social distancing regulations and taking walks along the beach at least twice a day.

“We will be healthier than ever before by the time the travel restrictions are lifted,” she laughed.

“We keep track of friends and family via social media, read, watch Netflix and generally just try to stay calm and safe.”

Beachside Holiday Caravan Park lessee Murray McLay said Martin and Ledeca are one of about six couples who have been unable to return home or continue their travels due to being full time travellers.

“All the people we have at the park filled out a statutory declaration to confirm they have no fixed abode to be able to continue to stay with us during this time,” Murray said.

“They are all observing the current COVID-19 regulations, sticking to themselves and being respectful of the rules and of their fellow campers and staff at the park.

“This is a very difficult time for us all. Caravan parks generally see a huge influx of visitors from May to September each year for our grey nomad season, this is our bread and butter, but we won’t see it this year. I am very worried about some of the more rural and regional parks who will struggle to see any income this year. This is going to change things for a long time to come with some of these small businesses already struggling to stay afloat.”

Murray said there are things we can all do to keep the industry alive.

“As soon as all this over I suggest people book a holiday in their own region to help local operators,” he said.

“It will boost the local economy and will assist struggling operators to continue to provide their services.”