STRANDED: Unfortunate situation for oblivious skipper

STRANDED on the sands of a Farnborough beach is not exactly the spot you would expect a yacht to wind up.

But for some unfortunate seamen it seems that is where they have spent the better part of the day - and mostly likely will their night.

The vessel reportedly became stranded early this morning due to changing low tides.

Local woman Rebecca O’Grady this afternoon stumbled upon the find just north of beachside 66 around 2.30pm.

In post to social media, the Capricorn resident confirmed she had spoken with the yacht’s owners surrounding their plans to evacuate.

“They are trying to dig it out with shovels and refloat it at 11.30pm’s next tide,” she said.

She quickly put the call out on Yeppoon’s online community page asking residents to assist the stranded pair.

Ms O’Grady’s plea looked to be answered this evening with around 12 people reportedly descending on the beach to help.

In images provided to The Morning Bulletin, it appears large amounts of sand surrounding the vessel have been tunnelled out to allow for a smooth retreat back into coastal waters.

The operation remains ongoing.