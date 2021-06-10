Menu
Nothing says ‘I love you’, more than giving your partner a vial of your own blood, which is exactly what Travis Barker did for Kourtney Kardashian.
Celebrity

Strange gesture Travis made to Kourtney

by Francesca Bacardi, Page Six
10th Jun 2021 6:16 AM

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the latest couple to share blood.

The Blink-182 rocker, 45, snapped a photo of a vial filled with his own blood, which the Poosh founder, 42, then re-shared on her Instagram Story on Monday and added a black heart emoji.

It's unclear what medical treatment Barker is receiving, if any, but Page Six spies spotted the couple at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles numerous times over the past month.

Kardashian and the drummer were also photographed holding hands as they left the hospital last week.

The Poosh founder re-shared a photo of Barker’s blood on her Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram
The Poosh founder re-shared a photo of Barker’s blood on her Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: Travis' ex claims he slept with Kim Kardashian

Perhaps Barker and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star are simply following the lead of his friend Machine Gun Kelly, who recently explained why he wears girlfriend Megan Fox's blood around his neck.

"Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship," Kelly, 31, said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"I didn't have a passport either. So, she was going out to Bulgaria, so I was kind of freaking out, like, 'You're gonna leave, and I can't even come see you.'"

Fortunately, the "Forget Me Too" singer was able to secure a passport, but that has not stopped him from keeping the necklace on his person at all times.

"Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever," he said. "She gave me her DNA."

Kardashian, on the other hand, isn't likely to wear Barker's blood around her neck, as his vial appears to be more of a medical one than a fashion statement, but she's still showing her support publicly - as she often does.

The reality star and the musician have been dating since January.

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Strange gesture Travis made to Kourtney

