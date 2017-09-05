Stranger steps up for impounded Rocky pooch

Lyn Laskus and her blue heeler x kelpie Yo Yo will be protesting on Friday morning to free Buddy the cattle dog.

AFTER hearing of another beloved pet being impounded in Rockhampton last week, Lyn Laskus knew she needed to step in.

The Emu Park woman saw a Morning Bulletin report last week on an Australian cattle dog named Buddy whose owner, Cecilia Barnes, was distraught after her only companion was taken to the pound.

Lyn, a local pioneer for the owners of impounded pets, said special circumstances needed to be considered for the pair and is planning a rally with fellow dog owners to set him free.

Cecilia rescued Buddy as a four-week-old puppy saying he healed her through the toughest times of her life.

Cecilia Barnes and her dog Buddy. Shayla Bulloch

On August 13, Buddy was impounded after he was found wandering on Gladstone Rd and Cecilia was horrified for his future.

CEO of Rockhampton Regional Council Evan Pardon said council had worked with Cecilia numerous times to address incidents about Buddy including "fear attacks on people”.

He said no decision on the dog's future would be made while Cecilia appealed the decision.

Lyn has been assisting pet owners all over Australia for more than 10 years to set their pets free.

Her burning passion stemmed from a personal experience in 2007 and she now spends more than 30 hours a week researching.

The owner of Angels for Pets Cremation plans to hold a protest in front of council chambers in Rockhampton on Friday rallying for Buddy's freedom.

"I was terribly distressed when I heard about Buddy because I think that's not the right way to go about the issue,” Lyn said.

"This isn't a person who has been ignoring any rules and regulations this is a lady who just loves her dog.”

Lyn said although she'd never met Cecilia, being a dog owner made her feel obliged to help out in a vulnerable situation.

Her blue heeler x kelpie, Yo Yo, would be by her side during the protest.

"A lot of people know Cecilia and they can testify that the dog is friendly,” Lyn said.

"Buddy and Cecilia are a team and I know how much he would mean to her.”

Lyn encouraged dog owners and their pooches to attend the rally on Friday at 10am to show their support for Buddy's freedom.