Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BCM NEWS 26/6/2012. Generic gaming machine or poker machine images. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
BCM NEWS 26/6/2012. Generic gaming machine or poker machine images. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
News

Stranger to pokie player: “now’s time for a loan”

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
7th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POKIES player was approached by a stranger who told him “now’s the time for a loan” before being being punched and kicked over a $500 winnings ticket.

Caleb Clint Wagg, 23, pleaded guilty on May 5 in Rockhampton District Court to one count each of robbery with personal violence, demanding property with intent to steal, contravening direction of police and obstruct police.

Crown prosecutor Alana Murray said the 20-year-old victim was playing the pokies at Berserker Tavern in Frenchville on September 9, 2019, when Wagg approached him.

The court heard Wagg told the victim “now’s the time for a loan”, after noticing the young man had $200 in winnings on the machine.

The victim refused and Wagg left, returning later when the victim’s winnings were up to $500.

Wagg pushed the “collect” button and reached for the ticket that a winner must present to a staff member to collect their winnings.

Wagg and the victim struggled, with Wagg punching the victim in the head four times, kicking him in the legs and taking off with his mobile phone instead of the ticket.

“The victim offered half of his pokie winnings if the defendant returned his phone,” Ms Murray said.

Wagg refused and left the tavern.

Police identified him through CCTV footage and later found him hiding in a cupboard at his residence.

Wagg was on bail at the time after another incident in Townsville, at 10.45pm on July 16, where he demanded money from a man who had just withdrawn cash from an ATM.

Wagg threatened to hurt the victim who ran to the nearby Cowboys League Club for help.

Ms Murray said Wagg’s five page criminal record included two prior burglary offences, fraud, stealing, possessing a knife in a public place, possession of a drug and possessing drug utensils.

Defence barrister Maree Wiley said Wagg had been raised by his father until he was 12 or 13, only meeting his mother twice.

Wagg’s father died when Wagg was 16 which was when Wagg started using methamphetamines – which he consumed prior to the Berserker Tavern robbery.

She said most of his criminal record was from when he was 18, with a three year non-offending period after he completed a 12-month rehabilitation program and abstained from drugs while working full time as a car detailer.

Ms Wiley said Wagg had gone to the ATM on the day of the Townsville incident and discovered he only had 50 cents in his account.

She said he had not eaten in two days.

Wagg had spent 237 days in presentence custody and was sentenced to two years and nine months prison with immediate parole release.

pokie machines rockhampton district court tmbcourt violent robbery
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular attraction returns to CQ waters

        premium_icon Popular attraction returns to CQ waters

        Community The skipper of a replica pirate ship keen to share his tales of the sea.

        Tourism operator nationally recognised as an emerging leader

        premium_icon Tourism operator nationally recognised as an emerging leader

        News The general manager of Capricorn Caves has been named as one of two Emerging...

        Pauline Hanson talks about her “A-team” on CQ visit

        premium_icon Pauline Hanson talks about her “A-team” on CQ visit

        News One Nation leader Pauline Hanson swung through CQ, hoping to capture the seat of...

        Mother-daughter duo’s stength amid illnesses

        premium_icon Mother-daughter duo’s stength amid illnesses

        Community Devoted mother gives her all in attempt to save seriously ill daughter’s life.