Stranger’s kind gesture as teen airlifted after horror crash

17-year-old Lowndes was seriously injured in a motorbike crash last month.

STIFF with fear, Leanne Eastment admits she had little idea what to do after learning her son needed to be airlifted to Brisbane for a major surgery.

Fortunately, the mother-of-six met “real life angel” Justine Christerson mere hours after her boy and a friend were involved in a serious motorcycle crash last month.

Lowndes, 17, suffered a total seven fractures to his body – six of them to his face.

While his friend stayed overnight at Rockhampton Hospital, the Cawarral teen required extensive surgery at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital to repair his jaw.

“That’s when the panic set in, I couldn’t concentrate, I couldn’t think straight because I knew that I had to either drive or fly down,” Ms Eastment explained.

“You think of the dollars, the money associated with it all. But then a friend of mine calmed me down and she found Justine online.”

The program, Breaking down the barriers for Rural patients in city hospitals – Brisbane, was at first funded by Ms Christerson out of her own pocket.

It first started after she encountered similar issues when travelling from Biloela to Brisbane after her son suffered a snakebite eight years ago.

Both Ms Christerson and her family have since relocated to the city, with the foundation is supported by Pop Foundation Australia.

Justin Christerson runs the inspiring organisation.

“She picked me up from the airport, I’m not a very good meeting people, I’m a bit shy but the minute I laid eyes on her, she instantly made me feel comfortable.”

Services including transport, home-cooked meals and a shoulder to lean on were constantly provided.

“In my panic, in my rush, I forgot to pack clothes for Lowndes, not even a pair of jocks,” Ms Eastment said.

“Justine went shopping, she bought him a couple of pairs of clothing, a few pairs of jocks, toiletries.”

Colouring books, pencils and a blanket were also provided to her youngest daughter who also joined the six-day trip.

Goods are provided to children who travel with their parents.

“As good as the Base Hospital is, there’s no support, there’s no people coming to give you this information or who to get in contact with when you have to go to Brisbane,” she said.

“She amazing, I just think people need to know that she’s there, especially when there is an accident and the doctor says your child is being airlifted to Brisbane. You just lose your mind.”

Fortunately, Lowndes has since returned home following a successful surgery.

Ms Eastment extended her gratitude to the woman, saying she made the trip much less stressful.

Both she and her son will once again return to Brisbane in six weeks for a follow-up appointment.

Those requiring the service can reach Ms Christerson at ruralpatient@gmail.com or 0432 303 582