Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
generic, handbag, snatch, crime, bag, theft, stealing, robbery
generic, handbag, snatch, crime, bag, theft, stealing, robbery Lorraine Hanna
Crime

Strangers 'overwhelming' kindness to help mugging victim

Shayla Bulloch
by
5th Sep 2018 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STRANGERS "came from everywhere” to help a woman victim of a mugging in Rockhampton proving good people are never far.

Around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, a woman was on her phone at the corner of Ford and High Sts, Berserker when a group of youths assaulted her and stole her wallet.

The woman put up a fight but the young boys got away and injured her hand in the process.

Left helpless on the street, the woman thought the worst before a group of strangers intervened to help.

The woman expressed her gratitude to these strangers on a Facebook group yesterday saying it was "so overwhelming”.

"Thank you to the ladies who saw it happening in their cars and rang the police,” she wrote.

"To the man who pulled over and chased them... to everyone!”

"I went from standing alone and scared to being surrounded by people who actually give a s--t.”

Police caught up with the juveniles a short time later and arrested a 13-year-old boy.

Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the boy was also arrested on other matters and had been charged.

He was known to police and some of the witnesses.

The teenager will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court soon.

Related Items

bag snatch berserker mugging rockhampton crime tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Exciting new retailer keeping region comfy

    premium_icon REVEALED: Exciting new retailer keeping region comfy

    Business EXCLUSIVE CQ mega-store is filling the gap between the 1700km stretch from Cairns to Brisbane.

    Shorten agrees to sort out issues with CQ's tax concessions

    premium_icon Shorten agrees to sort out issues with CQ's tax concessions

    Politics An important factor in attracting regional workers needs consistency

    VidaFit takes quinella in teams event in annual challenge

    premium_icon VidaFit takes quinella in teams event in annual challenge

    Sport GALLERY, RESULTS: 450 runners, cyclists take on Mount Archer

    Fishing forum to discuss Net Free Zone success

    Fishing forum to discuss Net Free Zone success

    News Fishing forum to give in-depth information

    Local Partners