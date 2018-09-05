Strangers 'overwhelming' kindness to help mugging victim

STRANGERS "came from everywhere” to help a woman victim of a mugging in Rockhampton proving good people are never far.

Around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, a woman was on her phone at the corner of Ford and High Sts, Berserker when a group of youths assaulted her and stole her wallet.

The woman put up a fight but the young boys got away and injured her hand in the process.

Left helpless on the street, the woman thought the worst before a group of strangers intervened to help.

The woman expressed her gratitude to these strangers on a Facebook group yesterday saying it was "so overwhelming”.

"Thank you to the ladies who saw it happening in their cars and rang the police,” she wrote.

"To the man who pulled over and chased them... to everyone!”

"I went from standing alone and scared to being surrounded by people who actually give a s--t.”

Police caught up with the juveniles a short time later and arrested a 13-year-old boy.

Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the boy was also arrested on other matters and had been charged.

He was known to police and some of the witnesses.

The teenager will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court soon.