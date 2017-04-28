Strap yourself in: Paraplegic set to defy gravity in Rocky

Bruce Cook performs his backflip at a show in Munich last year.

EXTREME SPORTS: An extreme sport enthusiast, Canadian Bruce Cook long dreamed of getting a world first under his belt.

He achieved that in October 2015 when, in Nitro Circus Live's Toronto show, he became the first paraplegic to backflip a motorcycle.

Central Queensland residents will get to witness the extraordinary stunt for themselves tomorrow when the Nitro Circus daredevils perform at Rockhampton's Browne Park.

It will be the first time that Cook, who has been with the action sport show since 2014, has performed in the Beef Capital.

"It will be my first time there and I'm really looking forward to it,” he said.

"Australia as a whole is known to have some of the best crowds in the world and that's what we like. It helps with our performance and it really helps make the show.”

Bruce Cook from Nitro Circus. CONTRIBUTED

Cook had been riding dirt bikes since he was five and performing professionally since 2005.

He was poised to make freestyle motocross history in January 2014, set to perform the world's first double front flip on a dirt bike.

But tragedy struck and, in a split second, everything changed for the acclaimed FMX athlete.

Cook speaks candidly about the accident that left him a paraplegic.

"A split second before I landed, I under-rotated so the bike landed vertically. There's so much force that you physically can't hold on and I slid off the back of the bike and basically folded in half backwards,” he said.

"I remember sliding down the landing ramp not being able to feel my legs.

"All of us on Nitro Circus have taken a lot of spills and broken a lot of bones so you can kind of self-diagnose and you know when it's bad.

"I knew it was definitely bad because I'd never felt anything like it before so I assumed I had broken my back.”

Despite the drastic extent of the injury, Cook was determined to get back on his bike.

Ten months later he was and less than two years after the life-changing accident, he completed the history-making backflip on his specially modified bike.

"I think it's a drive that we all share in extreme sports, it's how our minds are wired. There was never really a question in my head whether I'd be back or not, it was just a matter of when and at what level,” he said.

Cook appears in the first half of the Nitro Circus show, which he says has something for everyone.

"We have a lot of grandparents who bring their kids along thinking it's just for them so it's good to see the expression on their faces at the end of the show,” he said.

"There's everything from freestyle motocross to BMX. Basically, everything you can imagine with wheels we're sending off a ramp.

"It's very impressive and we pride ourselves on being a family-friendly show, that's for sure.”

Tomorrow's show starts at 4pm. For tickets, go to nitrocircus.live.

The riders will make an appearance at the Rocky PCYC Skate Park today at 3.30pm, demonstrating some tricks ahead of the show.