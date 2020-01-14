Strategic approach for mayoral candidate

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE: Lynelle Burns is ready to take on the role of Livingstone Shire Council mayor.

EMU PARK resident Lynelle Burns is ready to put her analytical mind to the task in her role as mayor should she be the community’s choice in the upcoming Livingstone Shire local elections.

“Since October 2018, I have been one of a small group of community and business representatives engaged in a voluntary capacity in the Invest Capricorn Coast Region Leadership Alliance,” Ms Burns said.

“The alliance provides an interface between the business community, Livingstone Council and other levels of government to provide a forum for public-private collaboration on projects and helps ensure delivery of quality projects with high economic impact.

“I am passionate about the economic success of our shire and I’m equally passionate about the social wellbeing of our community.

“There are opportunities to put more focus on the needs and wellbeing of our community members and I believe I’m the candidate who can lead that shift in focus.

“I have a strong history of improving the experiences of people both through my work and volunteering and I am looking forward to bringing my extensive skill set to the role of mayor.”

Ms Burns was raised in Rockhampton and spent many years living and working in Melbourne, the Gold Coast and Brisbane before moving to Emu Park in 2010.

She has been an active member of Emu Park Lions Club since December 2018, helping to improve the lives of local, national and international communities through financial assistance made possible by fundraising activities.

Ms Burns said between November 15 and March 17, she volunteered as a member of the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service Consumer and Community Advisory Council.

“The CCAC aims to improve health outcomes and quality of care for health service consumers in Central Queensland by providing strategic advice on services and policies from a consumer, carer and community perspective,” she said.

“I am very analytical, with extensive experience managing projects, business improvements and business transformations.

“I have the ability to read and digest complex and detailed project proposals and documents and am able to determine the viability and benefit of proposed projects.

“I am a strategic thinker and planner with excellent communication and leadership skills who can facilitate collaborative discussions with representatives from all areas of the community, businesses and other government agencies.

“I am people-focused and always strive to improve the way people experience their interactions with organisations.

“I will bring this same focus to my work with Livingstone Shire Council.”

Laying out a plan for improving community amenities in each of our community hubs is a priority for Mr Burns.

“We need to develop strategies that encourage or facilitate social and employment opportunities for young people and encourage them to remain and thrive in our community,” she said.

“We need to work collaboratively with State Government representatives to obtain approval for a state high school in Emu Park.”

Ms Burns’ field of expertise is IT project management, business and process analysis, customer experience and continuous improvement.

She has worked on large-scale transformation projects at Telstra and Ergon Energy and recently project-managed a significant IT project at Anglicare Central Queensland, as just an example of roles she has held for more than 20 years.

“I am an honest and hardworking person with a wealth of personal and work experience that informs the way I engage with people,” she said.

“I am sharp-minded with the ability to analyse and identify strategic opportunities and I have the persistence and drive to keep working until I achieve what I set out to do.”

Right now, Ms Burns plans to take the role of mayor to drive the Livingstone Shire into the future with strategic planning to boost the economy and improve the social amenity for the community.