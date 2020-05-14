Strategies to maintain mental wellbeing during COVID-19

HELPING HAND: There are a number of mental health services available across Central Queensland.

A CENTRAL Queensland mental health service has recorded an increase in calls as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to impact people in many ways.

AnglicareCQ provides individual, peer, and carer support, as well as group mental health programs, such as Healthy Minds, and activities for communities across the region.

Mental health programs coordinator Jenny Smith said a number of people were reaching out for support who were not a part of their programs.

AnglicareCQ metal health programs coordinator Jenny Smith.

Ms Smith said some days they would have four to five people call because they were “feeling overwhelmed”.

“We are having people that normally function quite well not coping with the current situation,” she said.

“Having to stay at home has had some wonderful benefits, families are more connected in some circumstances, but it has brought out some underlying tensions that might have been there for some time.

“We are able to provide these people with support and point them in the direction for them to get the help they need.”

Ms Smith said there were a lot of strategies people could use to maintain their mental wellbeing.

“Staying connected with those people we love and those people who support us is incredibly important,” she said.

“For those who have families, making sure those families are working together and that can happen through meetings. Mum might be working from home, there might be young people in the learning environment, dad might have another role.

“We need to know what each person needs and how we might work together so we are heading in the same direction.

“We also need some routine, especially people who are working from home. Getting dressed for work, maintain breaks for self-care, start and finish work at the correct times. It is very easy to get carried away and work more than you would in an office environment.”

She said it was important to reach out if you were feeling overwhelmed.

“We are in contact with people who use our service on a regular basis and are still taking on new people,” she said.

To get in touch with AnglicareCQ’s mental health team, call 1300 769 814 between 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.