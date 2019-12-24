Strawberry shortage the day before Christmas

Pavlovas across Central Queensland might be going without strawberries this Christmas as some local stores have reportedly run out.

Woolworths Gracemere has a sign posted to members of the public stating "Due to cool, wet weather in our VIC and TAS growing regions, we are experiencing a major shortage of our strawberries."

"We are working closely with our suppliers to improve our supply as quickly as possible." the 'fresh market update' read.

A Woolworths spokeswoman confirmed the shortage.

"We work hard with Australian growers to provide our customers with great quality fresh food year-round," the spokeswoman said.

"Due to unseasonably extreme weather patterns in Victoria and Tasmania, we have seen some impact to strawberry supplies.

"We've been working closely with our suppliers and expect supply to improve in the next few day."