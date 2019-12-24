Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Notice of strawberry shortage
Notice of strawberry shortage
News

Strawberry shortage the day before Christmas

Jack Evans
24th Dec 2019 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Pavlovas across Central Queensland might be going without strawberries this Christmas as some local stores have reportedly run out.

Woolworths Gracemere has a sign posted to members of the public stating "Due to cool, wet weather in our VIC and TAS growing regions, we are experiencing a major shortage of our strawberries."

"We are working closely with our suppliers to improve our supply as quickly as possible." the 'fresh market update' read.

A Woolworths spokeswoman confirmed the shortage. 

"We work hard with Australian growers to provide our customers with great quality fresh food year-round," the spokeswoman said.

"Due to unseasonably extreme weather patterns in Victoria and Tasmania, we have seen some impact to strawberry supplies.

"We've been working closely with our suppliers and expect supply to improve in the next few day."

pavlova strawberry shortage woolworths group
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet Christmas beckons for Central Queensland region

        premium_icon Wet Christmas beckons for Central Queensland region

        News Some parts of the region could see large rainfall totals over the holiday period as system moves through.

        Tidal lagoon deemed safe after pollution hazard

        premium_icon Tidal lagoon deemed safe after pollution hazard

        News RECENT tests have found no further evidence of contamination in a tidal lagoon near...

        Santa banned from major Rocky shopping centre

        premium_icon Santa banned from major Rocky shopping centre

        News CHRISTMAS has been cancelled for one Rockhampton Santa who has been told he can’t...