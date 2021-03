Rockhampton police were called to assist when a boat came of a trailer. Photo: File

Rockhampton police were called to assist when a boat came of a trailer. Photo: File

A North Rockhampton intersection was closed for nearly half an hour on Friday when a boat came off a trailer while passing through.

Police were called at 11.45am to help deal with the situation on Moores Creek Road and Yaamba Road.

By 12.10pm, the intersection was re-opened.