Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: File
Health

Streak broken with new Coast virus cases confirmed

Eden Boyd
26th Apr 2020 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE number of patients with coronavirus on the Sunshine Coast has risen to 92 after two new cases were confirmed today.

Just three patients tested positive to the virus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, with revised data showing 1027 cases confirmed in the state.

The Coast last recorded a coronavirus case on Thursday, with the new figures revealing there were currently eight active cases in the region.

Currently, 964 of the 1030 confirmed Queensland cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

There have been 98,422 coronavirus test undertaken in Queensland, with 1,364 tests undertaken in the past 24 hours.

Queensland's testing criteria has now been expanded so that anyone in the state who has a fever or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.

More Stories

coronavirussunshinecoast health sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Animal adoptions at RSPCA have changed

        premium_icon Animal adoptions at RSPCA have changed

        News Rescue pets are now available for rehoming via the RSPCA website.

        Capricorn Coast tourism operators down but not out

        premium_icon Capricorn Coast tourism operators down but not out

        News Capricorn Coast Tourism operators ready to welcome their guests back

        Gallery: Commemorating ANZAC Day from our driveways

        premium_icon Gallery: Commemorating ANZAC Day from our driveways

        News Emotional scenes as families from across the region rise early out of bed to pay...

        Isaac kids show off their creativity during Youth Week 2020

        premium_icon Isaac kids show off their creativity during Youth Week 2020

        News More than 170 kids in Isaac got involved in the #isocreate competition celebrating...