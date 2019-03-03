Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

STREAKER: Bloke runs on field nude during AFL preseason match
Offbeat

STREAKER: Bloke adds a nude twist to AFL match in Mackay

Melanie Plane
by
3rd Mar 2019 8:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS the third-quarter siren sounded, a streaker took his chance to sprint onto the field at Great Barrier Reef Arena during the Gold Coast Suns' pre-season clash against Western Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Entering from the clubhouse side of the field, the man stripped off and sprinted toward the centre circle with security in tow.

As onlookers hooted and cheered the man on, he was dramatically tackled by security and after a short struggle was escorted off the field between the goal posts.

Police were seen to attend shortly after however it is unknown if the man has been charged with any offences.

 

Undeterred, the Gold Coast Suns went home with the win, 77 to 72.

afl editors picks gold coast suns streaker western bulldogs
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Outstanding success in Rocky Sports Club's first year

    premium_icon Outstanding success in Rocky Sports Club's first year

    Sport RSC attracts 46 sporting organisations with 17,500 members in 11 months.

    Rocky residents get their hands dirty for Clean Up Aus Day

    premium_icon Rocky residents get their hands dirty for Clean Up Aus Day

    Environment 'It's two hours of your time... just to help beautify the place'

    Teacher sues after life-changing u-turn crash

    premium_icon Teacher sues after life-changing u-turn crash

    Crime Crash caused by motorist turning in 100km zone near fruit stall

    Adversity hardens Adani's resolve

    premium_icon Adversity hardens Adani's resolve

    Business Mine boss lays it on the line as Adani fights for a "fair go”