STREAKER: Bloke adds a nude twist to AFL match in Mackay

AS the third-quarter siren sounded, a streaker took his chance to sprint onto the field at Great Barrier Reef Arena during the Gold Coast Suns' pre-season clash against Western Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Entering from the clubhouse side of the field, the man stripped off and sprinted toward the centre circle with security in tow.

As onlookers hooted and cheered the man on, he was dramatically tackled by security and after a short struggle was escorted off the field between the goal posts.

Police were seen to attend shortly after however it is unknown if the man has been charged with any offences.

Undeterred, the Gold Coast Suns went home with the win, 77 to 72.