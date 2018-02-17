Streaming kills Brisbane's video rental store, but not in CQ

AS the owner of Brisbane's last video store this week hung up the permanently closed sign, there's no such thoughts going through Louise Fox's mind.

Louise and her husband Larry own Fox Video in Mount Morgan.

They've been running their store since 1994, a very different time to the one we we live in today.

Back then store owners did not compete with streaming services such as Netflix.

Netflix has affected business for Fox Video, and Mrs Fox said it had caused other DVD rental stores to shut down, but not theirs.

She said the industry was not what it used to be, and Netflix had more of an impact than pay television did in the late 1990s.

Mrs Fox recalled their business going through a difficult period in 1997 due to the popularity of pay television.

She said their business was travelling fine, and their love for running the store had not diminished.

Mrs Fox said she had found some people to be going back to the cinemas instead of watching Netflix as they were not satisfied with the films available on the site.

Meanwhile, the couple have about 14,000 films on their shelves for sale or hire.

Mrs Fox said the benefits of having a local DVD rental store was the customer was able to choose from all of the films released during the week.

"New releases and having a variety are key," she said.

They sell a long list of western films, comedy, action, horror, science fiction and fantasy, thriller, drama and documentaries.

Mrs Fox said the store has an area called "the family room" which consists of child-friendly films rated G and PG.

And that is not all.

The store also features "the orange dot" section which consists of films which may not have been blockbusters, but ones which Mrs Fox said were unique and special.

She said a lot of customers ask them for suggestions on which films to watch.

And the Fox's also love a good throwback.

They still hire out games for Playstation two through to Playstation four.

"We are happy to do it for as long as possible and as long as people want us to do it."