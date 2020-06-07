Streaming service a winner for Livingstone Library members

Capricorn Coast residents have been tuning into ­ Australia’s latest streaming service Beamafilm, in droves during the COVID-19 crisis a new report has found.

The service is made available through Livingstone Shire Library’s online catalogue and is free to all of library ­members.

Since COVID-19 isolation orders hit Australia in late-March, streaming via Bemafilm has reportedly increased by more than a massive 400 per cent.

Catherine The Great starring Helen Mirren took out top spot for the most streamed movie across Livingstone Shire, while Un Village ­Francais based in the time of World War II came in a close second.

Bemafilm managing ­director Louise van Rooyen said other popular ­movie ­streaming platforms offered less than two per cent ­Australian-made content, while Beamafilm hosted more than 35 per cent.

“Beamafilm is a fantastic local resource for high-quality movies and documentaries,” she said.

“We hope you enjoy something new or rediscover a classic.”

Livingstone Shire Library co-ordinator Julie Brickley said the service had been popular among its new and existing members.

“Anyone can join ­Livingston Shire Libraries, with resident or visitor status, and you can do that online via the LC website,” Ms Brickley said.

Patrons of participating local libraries can stream from home for free via the Beamafilm app, on beamafilm.com or through their library’s catalogue page.