2.25pm: POLICE have separated two groups of young males reportedly armed with bottles and sticks involved in a street brawl in North Rockhampton.

The melee was reported by a witness about 2.20pm in Painswick st, Berserker involving about 20 people.

Several police units converged on the scene where they located about eight people as others fled.

Police are attempting to round up a number of the people involved.

More to follow.