Street brawl rocks Mt Larcom

Jack Evans
23rd Dec 2019 8:59 AM
Queensland Ambulance and Police crews rushed to Mt Larcom at around 6pm last night to attend to “a large amount of people” involved in a “street disturbance”.

The incident took place on King George St, one of the main streets of the town which also hosts the local pub.

A Queensland Police spokesman police attended the scene but no charges were laid.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics spoke to, and treated, a number of people involved in the brawl but they all refused transport to hospital.

