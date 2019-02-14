Street fight caused motorist to take evasive action

YVONNE Gulf's behaviour caused motorists to take evasive action and Queensland Ambulance Services to refuse to treat her.

Gulf, 40, was sentenced in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday after pleading guilty to one count of public nuisance and one of common assault.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to the corner of Fitzroy and Campbell Sts at 9.30pm on September 30 after reports of two females fighting on the road and causing motorists to take evasive action.

She said when police arrived, there were three females walking across the street being followed by a yelling, abusive Gulf.

Ms King said Gulf was arrested and while police were carried out investigations, she continued to yell derogatory comments.

She said QAS were called to treat Gulf, but due to her behaviour, they refused to treat her and she was taken to the watch house.

Gulf was also involved in a verbal altercation in Woolworths at Allenstown on June 13 with another woman.

The court heard she made some comments towards the woman, who was shopping with her young daughters, when she first saw her including "in your hole, you dead dog”.

When they reached the checkouts, there were more verbal attacks and Gulf raised her clenched fist at the victim twice and pushed her in between the clenched fists.

Ms King said the victim left the centre and lodged a complaint at the police station.

Gulf was identified via CCTV.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said prior to the street incident, Gulf (who suffers from depression and acute stress disorder) had been involved in a separate incident where she was the victim of an assault.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale sentenced Gulf to 15 months probation and 40 hours community service.