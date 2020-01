General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

A 17 year-old male was threatened with a syringe and robbed on the Fitzroy Bridge last night.

The victim was approached by two males, believed to be in their 20s, who then stole his mobile phone.

The incident was reported to police around 9pm.

The offenders have not been located at this stage.

Investigations are ongoing.