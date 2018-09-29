Streeties 1000 to open Rocky Speedway season in style

Rockhampton's Murray Batley will hit the track in his BA Falcon tonight.

SPEEDWAY: The Rockhampton Speedway 2018-19 season roars into life tonight with the Ford Street Mechanical Streeties 1000.

More than 70 cars will be on track for the jam-packed program, which features the blue ribbon event for the street stocks as well as super stockers, juniors, production sedans, AMCAs and super sedans.

Rockhampton's Murray Batley will be among the 21 drivers in the race for the $1000 first prize in the street stocks.

This is his second season of racing and, while confident of a strong showing on his home track, he knows he's up against some quality competition.

"I'm a little bit nervous because there's a fair few fast cars from down south coming up so it will be pretty tough racing,” Batley said.

"If I can finish in the top three I would be pretty happy.

"It's not going to be easy but we'll see how we go.”

Batley said Kingaroy's Peter Thompson and Nathan Barbeler and local James Russell would likely set the pace.

A mechanic by trade, Batley said it was his father-in-law who got him into speedway. It proved a natural fit and he hasn't looked back since getting behind the wheel for his first race.

"I'm mechanically minded and I've been around cars all of my life so it does make sense,” he said.

"I gave it a go and I liked it so I've stuck with it.

"The thing I enjoy most about it is the people. There are a lot of good guys involved and I've made a fair few new friends out of it.

"If you have an issue or you need something people are always willing to help you out, giving you a hand or lending you a part to keep you going.”

Batley said street stocks could reach up to 90km/h on the Rockhampton track.

"I just go out and take each race as it comes,” he said.

"You try and have a look at the track before you go out and work out where the drive is.”

The junior sedans will be keenly contested tonight with 19 entries, while 16 drivers will line up in the super stockers.

Gates open at 4pm, with racing from 5pm. The meeting is also sponsored by Rockhampton Regional Council.

General admission: Adults $25, students $20, children (five to 15) $10, family pass (two adults and four children up to 15) $60, children under-five free.