Streets, beaches, playgrounds of Emu Park quiet

THE STREETS of Emu Park are remarkably quiet as the beaches are deserted, the skate park is empty of children and even the new playground at Kerr Park is abandoned.

A handful of businesses remain open between the coffee shops offering takeaway, doctors surgery, chiropractor, hairdressers and real estate agents.

Drakes IGA would be the busiest shop as customers flock to get their essential supplies.

Pure Beauty Skin Care Clinic and Beauty Salon is among the businesses that have had to close following the government advice around the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Vanessa Page closed her salon two weeks ago, when the advice came into effect.

She is still able to sell products but has been delivering them to clients.

“The restrictions and regulations of people walking into the shop, it was best to shut it,” she said.

While she is still making a slight income, it is very minimal as her main profit was through treatments.

“Products are a bonus but it doesn’t keep us going,” she said.

“I have cut most of my income … it has dropped dramatically.

“I am lucky to have my husband who is still in work.”

Vanessa had one casual staff member working for her, whom she has had to lay off.

“To go from really busy to nothing has been crazy,” she said.

“I’m a worker, I have always worked, to all of a sudden have 24 hours notice to shut the business, it’s a big change.”

The beauty therapist of more than 25 years is frustrated at the government regulations.

“I wish we could still work using protective gear but we aren’t allowed, opposed to other business who have contact but can operate,” she said.

Watching the global pandemic take hold, she was expecting to be affected but not so quickly and dramatically.

Or for so long either.

“We will get through it, it’s an uncertainty of when we can open again but I am staying strong,” she said.

Vanessa has only been operating the Emu Park business for a year but has faith in her clients returning when this is all over.

“The business is strong, it will kick back in,” she said.

“It’s a matter of other people losing work, if they have the money to do what they want to do

“I believe it will spring back.

“We just have to get through these tough times now.

“We’ve worked too hard to build the business up.”

Vanessa is also a mother of two, with a 10-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.

After the school holidays are finished, she will be doing home schooling but is confident the kids will be able to work it out.

“They have their computers and we have been sent information to follow, there has been lot of communication with schools,” she said.

In the meantime, while she waits to go back to work, Vanessa has been filling her time with gardening, indoor planting, cleaning and decorating.