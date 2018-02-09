Strelow applauds latest Rookwood Weir funding progress

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has welcomed the announcement from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that the Queensland Government would fund 50 per cent of the cost of Rookwood Weir.

Mayor Margaret Strelow labelled the announcement excellent news saying it showed the State Government was willing to back the CQ region.

"A huge congratulations to everyone who has been involved in pushing for this critical piece of infrastructure and special appreciation to the premier, this shows the Queensland State Government is prepared to back the regions in,” Cr Strelow said.

"I know it's tough to find money for all of us but this really is a no brainer.

"It's up to all stakeholders to work together to deliver this project and Rockhampton Council looks forward to playing a constructive role in those discussions moving forward.”

FUTURE WEIR: Here is where Rookwood Weir was set to be built if the project was given the green light. Contributed

She said there were multiple benefits to be reaped from Rookwood.

"We will relish the construction jobs, in the short term those jobs will be a much-needed shot in the arm for our region,” Cr Strelow said.

She said council had a strong agriculture agenda and was keen to capitalise on the longer term agricultural industry benefits that came from constructing the critical infrastructure.

The mayor predicted Rookwood Weir would play a vital role in fuelling a jobs bonanza and driving economic growth for CQ.