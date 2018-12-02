Strelow calls out fake news on Adani 'unlimited' water claim

LAST week, my husband received a phone poll with one of the questions being 'Do you support the State Government decision to give unlimited water to Adani?' (or words to this effect).

Water for Adani has certainly been a hot button issue but this question is simply dishonest and misleading.

It creates an impression that is far from the truth.

There are almost 270 conditions on the Adani Carmichael Coal mine project to protect the natural environment and the interests of landholders and traditional owners.

Adani map None

And as Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said this week: "More than 100 of these conditions relate to groundwater. Adani's water licences provide the mine with a volume of water about 1 per cent of what farmers are able to use in the Burdekin catchment now.”

Dr Lynham also said that these licences allow Adani to remove enough water from the mine to allow it to operate safely. Modelling has shown that Adani could take 4550 megalitres of groundwater a year, roughly the amount used each year by a 450 hectare cane farm in the Lower Burdekin.

Adani are about to mobilise equipment and commence work on the Carmichael mine.

Clearly this means jobs for Rocky.

Adani mine explained Andrew Jefferson

We don't know exact numbers right now, but we know that the Rockhampton Regional Council area will be a prime target for jobs for this project and that the company have flagged that they will certainly honour and return the commitment that we have shown them.

Until these numbers firm up, let's just celebrate the commencement!

Once construction is completed, after approximately two years, the mine will move into an operational phase.

For the "steady state” operational workforce, it is expected that at least half of the permanent FIFO workers on the mine site will live within our council boundaries, the rest from Townsville.