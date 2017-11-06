Strelow election shock: 'A strong voice in dog's breakfast'

SHOCK MOVE: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow announces she will run as an Independent candidate for the seat of Rockhampton.

SHOCK MOVE: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow announces she will run as an Independent candidate for the seat of Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK061117astrelow

UPDATE: MAYOR Margaret Strelow says would be a "strong voice" for Rockhampton in what promises to be a "dog's breakfast of a parliament".

Cr Strelow is currently addressing media about her bombshell election move to stand as an Independent for Rockhampton in the November 25 poll.

She says it will be a tough fight.

Mayor Margaret Strelow. Chris Ison ROK111017cadani1

"I am announcing today that I have nominated to contest this coming state election as an Independent candidate for Rockhampton," Cr Strelow said outside Custom's House.

"This is an absolutely pivitol time in our story and the stakes could not be higher.

"I believe that I have both the experience and the understanding of our community to allow me to do that job well.

"My passion and commitment to the city of Rockhampton and to the Gracemere community is well known and I have a proven track record of delivering.

"I believe as an Independent I can achieve the best for Rockhampton.

"As an Independent I will be able to put Rocky's interests first.

"I am already across both the issues that are impacting us and the opportunities that are waiting for us.

"I believe as your state represtentative I will be able to achieve the best for our region.

"I believe we need a strong voice that can cut through in what is likely to be a dog's breakfast of a parliament.

"We need strong representation for our community.

"This will be a tough fight but I want the best for Rockhampton, please support me."

BREAKING: ALWAYS the bridesmaid but never the bride, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has taken matters into her own hands.

Mayor Strelow is set to drop the biggest bombshell yet of this tumultuous state election campaign by declaring herself as an Independent to contest the seat of Rockhampton at a noon press conference at Customs House today.

With her opportunities to take the next step fast running out, Cr Strelow's latest political manoeuvre threatens to throw the race for Rockhampton wide open.

After a number of failed attempts to win pre-selection races for the Labor Party to represent Central Queensland in federal and state election campaigns over the years, Cr Strelow's move was one borne out of frustration with party power-brokers and factional alliances who have thwarted her continued attempts to ascend to the next level in her political career.

The latest of these was the battle for Labor pre-selection, for Rockhampton.

Cr Strelow, with the backing of the right faction and the endorsement of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk didn't have the numbers to overcome Labor's Old Guard faction and union backed choice - Queensland public housing boss Barry O'Rourke.

Labor candidate for the seat of Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke. Chris Ison ROK171017cpreselectio

As a self styled everyday man, Mr O'Rourke is an inexperienced political candidate who is now up against a formidable opponent in Cr Strelow who is serving her fourth term as Mayor.

The move has the potential to split the Labor voting base in the normally safe "Labor stronghold".

In the last two state elections, Labor won with 53 per cent in 2015 and 40 per cent in 2012, Liberals brought in 30 per cent in both elections and a resurgent One Nation is only slightly less popular than they were 20 years ago when they secured 25 per cent of the vote.

The Morning Bulletin has previously reported Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo offered $50,000 in political funding to back a worthy independent to run in the state election representing Central Queensland's interests rather than toeing the line of the major political parties.

Although Cr Strelow had only reaffirmed her commitment to Rockhampton's Regional Council two weeks ago, it is set to be thrown again with the unexpected news of the Mayor stepping aside from her role to contest the state election.

Deputy Mayor Cherie Rutherford is expected to step into the Mayor's shoes while council awaits the election result and if Cr Strelow was to win the seat, it will force a by-election where a number of councillors are expected to vie for the top job.